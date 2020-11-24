Young people give back to their community

Spread the love













Youth Parliamentarian Romario Hughes, a member of the National Youth Parliament Association (NYPA) of Antigua and Barbuda who represents the St John’s Rural South Constituency, shared that while much of what the chapter does is focused on democracy and debates, its members are also very active in community support.

Last Sunday, they demonstrated this through a Food Basket initiative.

The St John’s Rural South team, chaired by Tanaijah Matthias, distributed 23 packages to the less fortunate members of their community who have been adversely affected by Covid-19. Other team members to include Constituency Secretary Kaiesha Joseph, Tamia Bingham, and Byron Christopher also assisted in the process, which was held at the Golden Grove Primary School.





The recipients were identified after the group conducted a survey.

St John’s Rural South Youth believe that volunteerism in its purest form, is the most sincere and earnest way a community can work towards a more inclusive and unified society.

Hughes said that events such as the food packages, book drive, clean-up day and volunteering at the community center are ways youth can give back to the community.