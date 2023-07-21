Young parliamentarians increase fight against youth violence

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel and Charminae George

[email protected];

[email protected]

A striking photo, a poignant message of the fight against youth violence, by youthful advocates.

Prominently placed opposite the gas station in Jennings is a billboard featuring members of the Youth Violence Intervention Committee (YVIC) holding signs with the message: “Think before you act, stop the violence”.

The billboard is the second of its kind to share the committee’s message, after the first one was displayed on an electronic billboard stationed on All Saints Road, near the Fresh and Easy Supermarket.

A proactive approach is necessary to address youth violence occurring in Antigua and Barbuda, committee member Celine Edwards indicated.

“We also live in a society where a lot of things happen to youths and we don’t take action until something happens … so to prevent it reaching that level, I think it is important that we take that initiative now,” she told Observer recently.

Fellow member Shahein Fitzpatrick spoke of his passion for the fight to eradicate youth violence.

“My drive, my passion behind eradicating youth violence, stems from being a youth myself. Being a youth who has risen above the animosity in me and around me has been my inspiration,” he said.

Another member, Ezekiel Francois, echoed the same sentiment, speaking of his aim to offer support to troubled youths.

“I’m doing as best as I can to help others. Even if they have fallen victim to youth violence … I want to be able to help them, to steer them on the right path,” he said.

Referencing his own experience, Chrysean Jarvis also shared an insight into his passion for violence amongst youth to be addressed.

“The reason why I joined this organisation — because I wasn’t always like this, I wasn’t always on the right track, not to say I was violent or anything — I was disgusting [troublesome].

“It was in third form when I saw friends getting stabbed, hospitalised, getting kicked out of school, and it was, basically, this was not for me, because I knew my potential,” he stated.

Another member, Shaquan O’Neil, echoed the sentiments expressed by Francois and Jarvis as he spoke of his aim to help steer troubled students onto the right path.

“I don’t want to see my peers around me going down the wrong road … I think that every youth who has experienced or is involved in youth violence can change for the better; I’ve seen it,” he stated.

Efforts by the committee to curb youth violence will continue with an upcoming plan to identify and help troubled youth in schools across Antigua.

“We are still in the midst of hearing back from the Ministry of Education, but we’re going to go into the schools in September,” Francois stated.

He added that the outreach will not take the format of a speech at a general assembly, but identifying at-risk youths.

“We’re not going to school in terms of going to general assembly and giving a long speech … we are going to go and try to find out from the principals and the counsellors and teachers who are the at-risk youths,” Francois said.

He mentioned the group has also sought the assistance of professionals to partner with them to aid the initiative.

“We already reached out to a couple of psychologists, so we can see how best we can partner with them,” he stated.

The YVIC is a body attached to the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda, an organisation which aims to foster advocacy on youth and national issues by individuals between the ages of 16 and 29.