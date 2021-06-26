Young Masters and Abuda Barnes promise summer camp with a difference

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

“Get ready for a summer camp with a difference.” That is the word from well-known and long-serving coach, Abuda Barnes, as the Young Masters Sports Academy gets set to host its summer camp starting June 29 and ending August 31.

The camp, which carries a weekly fee of $75, will feature a wide range of activities to include fun walks and runs, cricket, football, beach picnics, art competitions and even yoga.

Barnes said they must find ways to keep the youngsters interested.

“Children, they get bored very easily, so you have to keep rotating and creating different things to keep them occupied; so when we conceptualised the activities and programmes, I said to some of the people who are involved with me in the summer camp that we ought not to have a day when the children say to us they are bored. Remember they have been in school and they have the additional penalties of having to cope with the situation around them, so they are glad to get out, they are glad for the fun, so the whole idea is to make it clean fun to let them enjoy themselves,” he said.

Barnes said that a number of coaches in cricket, football and basketball will host sessions through the camp which will be based at the Rising Sun Ground. He added however, that participants will have the opportunity to see other parts of the country as they move around to host various activities.

“Tyrone ‘Pacer’ Williams or T-Willy, he is going to take them hiking out in the hills in Jennings, because he knows the area, and by the way, he will be doing the cricket coaching and I will be taking a backseat. We have some children who are obese and I think one of the ways to control that is to let them do walking,” he said.

Other instructors and officials who will be working with the camp are Morris Barnes, Laboe Green, Neil Williams and Ashley Riley. Interested persons can call 728-5614, 723-7799, 729-4003 or 732-0942 for more details on how to register.