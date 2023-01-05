Young man on the run, misses court hearing

- Advertisement -

A Potters man is still at large after escaping police custody about a week ago and therefore missed his court date yesterday.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, awanted bulletin was issued for the immediate arrest of Darius Williams.

Williams is wanted for allegedly committing several serious criminal offences, including breaking, entering and larceny.

It is believed that some time on November 30h and December 1, 2020, Williams who is in his early 20’s, broke into a building on Long Street and stole a quantity of alcoholic beverages, two electrical transformers, a water pump, an undisclosed sum of money, and a number of other valuable items.

He was supposed to appear in court yesterday for that matter but he has managed to evade the police.

Pending his arrest, the aforementioned court hearing is scheduled for March 2.

Law enforcement is urging residents with information on his whereabouts to contact any police station or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.