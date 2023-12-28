Young man fined 11K for gun and bullets

- Advertisement -

Yet another illegal gun was removed from the streets over the holidays.

Wayne Knowles was convicted and fined a total of $11,000 after an unlicensed gun and eight rounds of ammunition were found at his Donovans home.

At about 7:30am, officers executed a search warrant at the 25-year-old’s home, where the warrant was read upon their arrival.

A pistol was uncovered under the floorboard in a northern bedroom which Knowles admitted to owning.

He also confessed that he did not have the requisite license.

Additionally, a magazine with seven bullets was found in the bedroom, and another bullet was discovered in a cabinet, all of which Knowles acknowledged ownership.

During the legal proceedings on Wednesday, Knowles pleaded guilty to all charges.

He received an $8,000 fine for the firearm, a $3,000 fine for the magazine of rounds, and was reprimanded and discharged for the single bullet found elsewhere.

Knowles agreed to pay $3,000 forthwith and was granted until the end of January to settle the remaining debt or face a six-month prison term.