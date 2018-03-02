Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative welcomes young Antiguan entrepreneurs

March 2, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Individuals between the ages of 25 and 35 are being encouraged to be a part of this year’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative professional fellows programme.

The programme which will run from September to October is fully funded by the U.S. State Department for entrepreneurs and innovative leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda, said past fellow, Elijah James.

He added that participants will be given developmental skills, opportunities and mentorship.

The programme is designed to strengthen and empower young individuals to launch and advance their business ideas and effectively contribute to social and economic development in their communities.

It will include a four-week professional fellowship with a host organisation in the U.S., a two-day conference and networking event in Washington D.C., with top U.S. government officials and global, public, private and nonprofit leaders, James explained.

Applications will close on March 4.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.