Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative welcomes young Antiguan entrepreneurs

Individuals between the ages of 25 and 35 are being encouraged to be a part of this year’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative professional fellows programme.

The programme which will run from September to October is fully funded by the U.S. State Department for entrepreneurs and innovative leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda, said past fellow, Elijah James.

He added that participants will be given developmental skills, opportunities and mentorship.

The programme is designed to strengthen and empower young individuals to launch and advance their business ideas and effectively contribute to social and economic development in their communities.

It will include a four-week professional fellowship with a host organisation in the U.S., a two-day conference and networking event in Washington D.C., with top U.S. government officials and global, public, private and nonprofit leaders, James explained.

Applications will close on March 4.