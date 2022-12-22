Young Guns and Flyers win in basketball’s Division 2

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers 2 and Ovals Young Guns were comfortable winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association’s (ABBA) Division 2 when the competition continued at the JSC basketball complex on Tuesday night.

Flyers defeated Pointville Ballers 88-43, winning by 45 points when they met in the feature game of a double-header.

Javonte Daley and T-Shawn Lewis both sank 16 points with Lewis also grabbing 12 rebounds. Andre Edwards and Sadiq Phillip both picked up 10 points and 14 rebounds. Shamar Joseph contributed with 10 points off the bench.

Khalid Shabazz top-scored for Ballers with nine points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ovals Young Guns beat Ottos Clippers by an 87-58 margin in Tuesday’s opening game.

De-Lornge Jules led the scoring for the victors with 34 points and five rebounds with Amare Browne contributing with 15 points and Judah Ferris hitting 10 points. Jason Philip was the top scorer for Clippers with 15 points and seven rebounds.