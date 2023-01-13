Young Guns and Clippers rally to slim wins in lower tier basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ovals Young Guns and Ottos Clippers enjoyed narrow victories in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 on Wednesday, winning by two and four points respectively at the JSC basketball complex.

Contesting the first game of a double-header, Young Guns enjoyed a narrow 64-62 triumph over Fearless Crew 1. Antoine Browne top scored with 15 points while Baldwin Anthony Jr and Kenney James both had 14 points off the bench. Baldwin Jr also grabbed 14 points.

Ralph Spooner top sank the most points for Fearless Crew with 21 while grabbing 11 rebounds. Ricky Willock contributed with 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

In the night’s feature contest, Ottos Clippers defeated Wadadli Elite 2 by a 60-56 margin.

Elite came out ahead 21-9 in the first quarter of the seesaw contest before Clippers took the second and third quarters 15-12 and 21-8 respectively. The teams were evenly matched in the fourth quarter, both sinking 15 points.

Michael Gunthorpe top scored with 26 points and 16 rebounds with Jason Philip added 17 points to the effort. Philip also finished with 15 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Dominick Anthony top scored with 15 points for Elite while also grabbing 13 rebounds. Kevin Pimentel contributed with 13 points.