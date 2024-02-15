Young eco advocate seeks sponsorship to represent country at Caribbean Climate Justice Camp

- Advertisement -

By Nigel Peige

A young environmental advocate has been chosen to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the forthcoming Caribbean Climate Justice Camp in St Maarten.

The March 28-31 event serves as a platform for regional partners to address pressing climate change concerns.

Nevoy Morrison, 21, has a certificate from the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in Rural Tourism, and passionately advocates for sustainable practices, particularly crucial for a tourism-dependent island nation like Antigua and Barbuda.

His extensive involvement in various youth-driven initiatives, including the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda, underscores his dedication to fostering youth development, effecting policy changes, and enhancing political awareness within his community.

Additionally, Morrison serves as an interim event coordinator for a local youth group in the St John’s Rural South Division and volunteers with Peetron Movement International, an NGO dedicated to assisting marginalised communities.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming camp, Morrison views it as a pivotal opportunity to expand his knowledge base and forge connections with like-minded individuals. He aims to leverage the insights garnered to propel Antigua and Barbuda towards becoming a leading proponent of eco-friendly practices in the region.

While accommodation expenses are covered, Morrison is actively seeking sponsorships to defray the costs associated with airfare.

Anyone interested in helping him can reach him at 783-6208 or [email protected].