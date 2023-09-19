Young cyclists get good showings at Caribbean Cycling Championships

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Junior cyclist Tahje Browne pedalled his way to a top-five finish, while Jomarie King registered a top 10 finish at the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships held in Santo Domingo over the weekend.

Both Browne’s Individual Time Trial (ITT) and Road Race performances displayed his impressive skills and determination which allowed him to finish in the fourth position.

Meanwhile, King performed admirably at his first international race event, finishing top 10 in the ITT.

Browne posted a time of 1:55.53 (one hour, 55 minutes and 53 seconds) to just miss a podium spot in the 15-16 age category. The race was captured by Dominican Republic’s Leudy Luna in a time 1:55.50. Barbados’ Daniel Lashley was second (1:55.53) while Emir Nina Garcia grabbed bronze in a time of 1:55.53.

Jomarie King. Tahje Browne.

King clocked 1:55.53 in a photo finish with at least 10 other riders.

Both cyclists were accompanied by team manager St Clair Williams, and coach Omari King of Team Vipers who provided invaluable support to the youngsters.

As a way to express pride, the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation posted on its official Facebook page, “Celebrating Our Junior Cyclists’ Triumph! We are bursting with pride as we share some incredible news from the Junior CCC Championship held in Santo Domingo! Our young talents, Tahje Browne and Jomarie King, have left an indelible mark.”

The federation commented that the cyclists’ dedication, hard work, and passion shone brightly on the international stage, saying “this is just the beginning of an exciting journey ahead”.

Additionally, the Federation urged the citizens of the twin-island nation to rally behind these outstanding athletes, encouraging them to participate in future competitions, as there will be many opportunities in the future for them to capitalise on given their progress.