Young Caribbean women graduate from political leadership programme

Spread the love













Two Antiguans are among 27 women to graduate from the US Embassy’s Women in Politics Leadership Institute.

The US Embassy in Barbados’ programme, which was designed to encourage young women in the Eastern Caribbean to increase their personal involvement in civic participation, culminated in a graduation ceremony meant to coincide with the celebration of Women’s Equality Day.

Other participants were from Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and they took part in four 90-minute virtual training sessions.

US Ambassador Linda Taglialatela and Sandra Husbands, Minister of Foreign Trade of Barbados, both attended the virtual closing ceremony and congratulated the women on their achievements.

Over the four-week programme the participants were introduced to the key themes when considering political engagement, and had discussions with several notable female leaders such as Dr Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, the first African American president of the National League of Women Voters, and New York State Senator Shelley Mayer, among others.