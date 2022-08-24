Young Benna Boys lose opener in Pride of the Caribbean tournament￼

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda were beaten on opening night of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Pride of the Caribbean U17 Boys Competition on Tuesday, going down 3-2 to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the feature match of a double-header.

Playing at the FA’s Technical & Training Center in Paynters, SVG was led by Juemar Luke who scored twice, while Isiah Charles scored the other goal. Tejhano Jarvis and Aiden Jarvis were on target for the home team as they both scored once.

In Tuesday’s other contest, St Lucia and Grenada played to a 1-1 draw. Lascell Fraquharsan scored for St Lucia while Che Charles registered Grenada’s goal.

SVG, after the competition’s opening round, leads with three points with St. Lucia and Grenada both have one. Antigua and Barbuda are yet to get off the mark.

On Friday, Grenada face St Vincent and the Grenadines at 5pm, while Antigua and Barbuda play St. Lucia.