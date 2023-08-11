Young Benna Boys eliminated from Concacaf Under-15 Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda will take no further part in the Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championships following a 4-2 loss on penalties to Nicaragua after playing to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation.

The young Benna Boys, playing their first match in the win or go home round of the championships, took the lead in the opening stages of the second half via a trike from Vaughn Jackson. The Antiguans however, could not hold on to the end as Nicaragua equalised towards the end of the match.

Nicaragua then went on to claim the match 4-2 on penalties.

Antigua and Barbuda advanced to the knockout round of the competition following a 3-1 win over hosts Curacao on Tuesday, finishing second in Group H of League B with six points.

Antigua and Barbuda Under-15 boys’ team.

They were bettered only by Curacao who also ended on six points but with a better goal difference than the young Benna Boys.

The young Benna Boys opened their campaign with a two-nil triumph over Bonaire before going under to St Kitts & Nevis 2-1 in their second encounter.

In their opening clash against Bonaire on Saturday, Antigua and Barbuda had both goals from Greg Williams. Meanwhile, Vaughn Jackson scored the team’s lone goal in their 2-1 loss to neighbours St. Kitts & Nevis.

Squad: Erick Moreta, Jaeden Browne, Joshua Roache, Seth Black-Layne, Najontae Wijnaldum, Samuel Brazier, Marco Michael, Greg Williams, Vaughn Jackson, Sakidi Meade, Silence Manyaka, Kamari Hewlett, Marlon Peters, Brandon Satchell, Tayquan Harris, Joshua Lake, Gavin Gonsalves and Brenden Skilling.