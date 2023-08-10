Young Benna Boys Advance To Next Round of Concacaf Under-15 Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s under-15 boys’ football team have advanced to the next round of the Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championships following a 3-1 win over hosts Curacao on Tuesday, finishing second in Group H of League B with six points.

They were bettered only by Curacao who also ended on six points but with a better goal difference than the young Benna Boys.

Jaeden Browne, Marco Michael and Samuel Brazier all scored once for Antigua and Barbuda in their triumph over Curacao.

St Kitts & Nevis and Bonaire, both with three points, were third and fourth respectively in the Group.

The young Benna Boys opened their campaign with a two-nil triumph over Bonaire before going under to St Kitts & Nevis 2-1 in their second encounter.

In their opening clash against Bonaire on Saturday, Antigua and Barbuda had both goals from Greg Williams. Meanwhile, Vaughn Jackson scored the team’s lone goal in their 2-1 loss to neighbours St Kitts and Nevis.

Antigua and Barbuda will face winners of Group E, Nicaragua, on Thursday starting at 11am.

Squad: Erick Moreta, Jaeden Browne, Joshua Roache, Seth Black-Layne, Najontae Wijnaldum, Samuel Brazier, Marco Michael, Greg Williams, Vaughn Jackson, Sakidi Meade, Silence Manyaka, Kamari Hewlett, Marlon Peters, Brandon Satchell, Tayquan Harris, Joshua Lake, Gavin Gonsalves and Brenden Skilling.

Substitutes watch the game against Curacao from the bench.