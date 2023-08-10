Young Benna Boys Advance To Next Round of Concacaf Under-15 Championships

By Neto Baptiste
Antigua and Barbuda’s under-15 boys’ football team have advanced to the next round of the Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championships following a 3-1 win over hosts Curacao on Tuesday, finishing second in Group H of League B with six points.
They were bettered only by Curacao who also ended on six points but with a better goal difference than the young Benna Boys.
Jaeden Browne, Marco Michael and Samuel Brazier all scored once for Antigua and Barbuda in their triumph over Curacao.
St Kitts & Nevis and Bonaire, both with three points, were third and fourth respectively in the Group.
The young Benna Boys opened their campaign with a two-nil triumph over Bonaire before going under to St Kitts & Nevis 2-1 in their second encounter.
In their opening clash against Bonaire on Saturday, Antigua and Barbuda had both goals from Greg Williams. Meanwhile, Vaughn Jackson scored the team’s lone goal in their 2-1 loss to neighbours St Kitts and Nevis.
Antigua and Barbuda will face winners of Group E, Nicaragua, on Thursday starting at 11am.
Squad: Erick Moreta, Jaeden Browne, Joshua Roache, Seth Black-Layne, Najontae Wijnaldum, Samuel Brazier, Marco Michael, Greg Williams, Vaughn Jackson, Sakidi Meade, Silence Manyaka, Kamari Hewlett, Marlon Peters, Brandon Satchell, Tayquan Harris, Joshua Lake, Gavin Gonsalves and Brenden Skilling.