Young Ballers Set To Benefit From International Recruitment Camp

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A number of the country’s young and talented basketball players will get an opportunity to put their skills on display, as they seek to impress a number of coaches and scouts from across Europe and other parts of the world during the Wadadli Elite International Recruitment Camp slated for July 28-30 here at the JSC basketball complex.

Head of the Wadadli Elite club and local businessman, Byron Andrew, revealed that Orange 1 Basket Bassano, a professional club out of Italy and US-based coach, “Speedy” Frasier, will headline the camp which, for the first time, will open the door to other players from across the region.

“It’s not only kids from Antigua that will be featuring, but we are going to have a few visitors from neighbouring islands. Also, we are going to have one of the biggest academies in Italy coming down to Antigua to run this camp for us this year, along with our very own, Speedy Frasier, who was here last year with us and also a pro recruiter from out of New York,” he said.

Andrew added that the sessions will be conducted in a professional setting with all the lights and trimmings as they seek to give participants a taste what the professional realm is like.

“We’re going to be having these sessions videotaped; we’re going to have scrimmages in order to gather tapes on players that we think have potential to play at other levels. So, it is something that is going to be very eye-opening for the players and even for some of the coaches because right now, I am on a recruiting drive to get at least two young persons who want to make coaching a career,” he said.

The camp will cater for players between the ages of 12 and 18, but Andrew said there could be some exceptions to the rule.

“There are a few persons who may be a little over 18 who think they might be able to go pro or play at the higher level and we would love to see them as well, but our main focus is the 18 and under,” he said.

The camp carries a $300 registration fee and can be done at Eye Mobile located on Dr Rosa Lee Drive, opposite the Princess Margaret School.