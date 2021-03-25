Young attorney vows to push for ‘equality and equity’

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

A love for law that dates back as long as she can remember has led to a call to the Bar for one of Antigua and Barbuda’s daughters of the soil.

Arnelle Michael, the second daughter of Lionel and Juliette Michael, was called to the Bar of the Eastern Supreme Court of Antigua and Barbuda on Monday.

The application was brought by lawyer Gail Christian and seconded by Debra Burnette. The Deputy Solicitor General Carla Brookes-Harris was also present to support it.

“I cannot remember ever answering the question, ‘what do you want to be when you grow up’ any differently than ‘a lawyer’. What first sparked my interest I cannot say, but I like to attribute it to my parents’ insistence that I make a case for any request,” Arnelle disclosed.

Arnelle and family

She said, regardless of the initial catalyst, she had wanted to be an attorney since childhood, and while her interest in the law has evolved over time, Arnelle always appreciated the law’s imperfect attempts to assign clear responsibilities, duties, rights and obligations on members of society, to somehow achieve equality and, better yet, equity.

“And even now, after practical exposure to the law, I still see the purity in that attempt. And where the attempt fails, I see a call to action for us all to make it better,” she said.

The young attorney said she will play within the rules that already exist to advocate for the betterment of others.

Arnelle conducted her undergraduate studies at Kingston University, London, where she ultimately attained first class honours in her LLB and was awarded the Dean’s Prize for the Bar Professional Training Course.

The journey has at times been difficult Arnelle admitted, but she said it taught her the value of short-term sacrifice in order to enjoy long-term benefits.

Arnelle was called to the Bar of England and Wales by the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in 2018.