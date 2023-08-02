Young Antiguan cricketers included in Leeward Islands Under-17 preparatory squad

- Advertisement -

Eight of Antigua and Barbuda’s young and talented cricketers have been included in a Leeward Islands preparatory camp ahead of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Regional Under-17 Two-Day and 50-Overs tournament slated to bowl off on August 9 in Trinidad.

Wicketkeeper batsman Jewel Andrew, spinner Micah McKenzie, all-rounders Tanez Francis, Xaveek Toppin, Matthew Miller, fast bowler Mekali Tonge, batsman Osan Williams and bowler Jared Jno Baptiste have all been named in the squad.

Five of the players travelled to St Kitts on Monday for the camp which started on August 1. Williams is slated to travel on Friday, while Andrew and McKenzie will join the team once they return from duties with the Leeward Islands Under-19 team.