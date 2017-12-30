Yorks woman confirms stolen vehicle recovered

Three days after a vehicle was stolen from outside her Yorks home, Neste Cabral is thanking the public for its assistance in finding the white Lexus SUV.

Cabral told OBSERVER media that the vehicle was recovered Friday evening in Nut Grove, intact, cleaned and prepped to be repainted.

The vehicle’s owner had parked her mother’s vehicle outside their home, just after midnight on Tuesday, after an evening out.

However, just three hours later, it was discovered that the vehicle which she earlier locked and secured, was stolen, leaving only broken pieces of glass on the scene.Cabral said the police were called in to investigate and based on the amount of glass on the ground, it became clear that a rear window, behind the driver’s seat was smashed to gain access to the vehicle. When the vehicle was found, the window had been replaced.

The SUV has the registration number A77177 affixed to the front and back bumpers. As the investigation continues the police is asking for anyone who may have seen the vehicle during the period it was missing to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913/4.