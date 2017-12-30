Yorks woman confirms stolen vehicle recovered

December 30, 2017 The Big Stories No comments

Three days after a vehicle was stolen from outside her Yorks home, Neste Cabral is thanking the public for its assistance in finding the white Lexus SUV.

Cabral told OBSERVER media that the vehicle was recovered Friday evening in Nut Grove, intact, cleaned and prepped to be repainted.

The vehicle’s owner  had parked her mother’s vehicle outside their home, just after midnight on Tuesday, after an evening out.

However, just three hours later, it was discovered  that the vehicle which she earlier locked and secured, was stolen, leaving only broken pieces of glass on the scene.Cabral said the police were called in to investigate and based on the amount of glass on the ground, it became clear that a rear window, behind the driver’s seat was smashed to gain access to the vehicle. When the vehicle was found, the window had been replaced.

The SUV has the registration number A77177 affixed to the front and back bumpers. As the investigation continues the police is asking for anyone who may have seen the vehicle during the period it was missing to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913/4.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.