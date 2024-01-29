Yida asks court for more time to file defence to Heskey lawsuit

- Advertisement -

Chinese investor, Yida Zhang, has requested more time from the High Court for his legal team to file a defence in a US$850 million civil case brought by Heskey Capital LLC.

Heskey Capital LLC, a six-generation Antiguan family-owned firm, is suing the Chinese national and his company for “breach of contracts, fraudulent conduct, and tortious interference” for what they said caused them “irreparable financial loss.”

The lawsuit stems from a deal initiated in early January 2022, where Yida, through his company Yida International Investment Ltd, transferred 797 acres of land to Heskey Capital.

The arrangement required Heskey to secure a funding partner for the development of the country’s first permanent Special Economic Zone.

In April 2022, Heskey presented a Letter of Commitment from VISS Ventures Trust of Houston, Texas, committing USD$850 million for the project.

However, Zhang allegedly breached contractual conditions by holding separate meetings with VISS Ventures Trust and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, with the alleged sole aim of excluding Heskey from participation.

The contracts between Yida and Heskey explicitly prohibited Zhang from engaging independently with business partners brought to the table by Heskey Capital.

The firm claimed that Yida’s conduct violated these terms, jeopardising the zone development and depriving the people of Antigua and Barbuda of potential benefits.

Last week Friday, both parties agreed that they needed more time to allow them both to state their claims.

Zhang also appeared in court Friday for an update on monies he owes to Lux Locations as he had been ordered by Justice Renee Williams to complete a US$4.4 million payment to the real estate company by December 31, 2023, or by default Zhang would serve 14 days in prison.

Zhang was the main shareholder and Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Special Economic Zone and risks losing his ownership of a significant portion of the zone due to a breach of contract.