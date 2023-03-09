Yet another delay in case against woman who allegedly caused death of teen cyclist

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Another two months will pass before a woman accused of causing the death of a 16-year-old cyclist by driving dangerously finds out if her case will make it up to the High Court.

More than a year ago, Keithanya Elvin was charged with causing the death of Azorae Pennant who was riding a bicycle when he was allegedly mowed down by the accused.

Elvin has come to court for her committal hearing on several previous occasions, but has seen her case adjourned each time.

Tuesday was no different, with Magistrate Dexter Wason having to postpone the hearing for about the seventh time due to the absence of the case file.

According to reports, on the night of January 26 2022, Pennant was heading north along Tyrell’s main road shortly before 6.30pm when a Honda CRV driven by Elvin, who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, and collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Elvin will reappear in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on May 9 and should the police have the completed case file, the matter could be referred to the High Court where Elvin would face a judge for the alleged offence.