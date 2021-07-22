YASCO Sports Complex certified by World Athletics

The YASCO Sports Complex has been certified officially having met all of the technical requirements of World Athletics for track and field competition.

In 2017, a collaboration was forged with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and the Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee (ABNOC).

The project was supervised by the Ministry of Sports, while the civil works required to enable the laying of the new track was financed through the Ministry of Finance. The funding for the track facilitated through the ABNOC.

Though protracted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mondo technicians arrived in Antigua in 2020 and completed the laying of the track in March 2021.

Minister with responsibility for Sports, Hon. Daryll S. Matthew, recognizes the importance of this certification to our athletes, and extends heartfelt appreciation to all of the partners who have played a role in the upgrade of the facility. With this development, we can now expect a return of the Inter-schools Track and Field competition, knowing that the times and distances will be recognized by the IAAF. Additionally, it is now possible to invite regional and international athletes to Antigua and Barbuda, and we can also now look forward to hosting regional competitions.

The President of the ABNOC, Hon. E.P. Chet Greene, has expressed satisfaction that the first stage of the redevelopment of the YASCO facility has now officially crossed this very important hurdle. He further indicated that the role of the ABNOC cannot be underscored, and the continued commitment of the organization under his stewardship is unquestionable.

The Certification was issued in accordance with the World Athletics Certification System and signed by World Athletics CEO 21st July 2021.