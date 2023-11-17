Yachting and Marine Association showcase opens with joy and optimism as new sailing season kicks off

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association (ABYMA) industry showcase at English Harbour saw a vibrant opening yesterday as students from various schools and the public alike flocked to learn more about the ins and outs of the sector.

The two-day event is the second of its kind and its main aim is to educate the public, especially those of school-leaving age, that opportunities abound in the yacht marina industry.

There were a number of booths on show, all related to the sector, showcasing how their various businesses, whether it be products and services, work together to make the industry one of the best in the region.

Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, attended the event along with Minister of Trade, Chet Greene, who is also the parliamentary representative for the area.

ABYMA Chair Alison Sly-Adams said that she was very happy to get the support from these distinguished members of the state, as both of them have shown keen interest in the industry over the many years.

Sir Franklyn Braithwaite (l) and Governor General Sir Rodney Williams Staff of Budget Marine Governor General taking pictures with students MP Chet Greene and a Budget Marine representative National Sailing Academy Members of the Falmouth Harbour and Anchor Concierge and Super Yacht Services Representative of Axxess Marine Members of the Antigua Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association

Companies such as A&F Sails were on show informing those who went by their table about the services that are offered to customers. Its founder, Franklyn Braithwaite, who was awarded an MBE earlier this year for his work in economic and community development, was also on hand with his team to offer information about the company.

Other companies such as the Budget Marine were on show to educate people about their various products and their uses in the marine industry. The National Sailing Academy continued to make a passionate call to the schools to join its free sailing lessons; the academy hopes to encourage more children to come on board and learn the exhilarating sport from an early age.

Another company of interest was Anchor Concierge and Super Yacht Services which was described by its representative as “a porter for the yachts”. They offer concierge, port, on-board, crew and event services.

In conclusion, as Sly-Adams put it, “Antigua has the best boat builders, best sailmakers, best riggers, best varnishers, and they are responsible for the success of the industry.

“These groups of businesses that were present at the showcase demonstrated the diversity of the yacht industry and how much they act like an ecosystem working towards creating products and services that are highly demanded in the region, that can all be found on the little island of Antigua and Barbuda.”