Wuilliez opens with gold medal at Caribbean Games

Antigua and Barbuda swimmers got off to a golden start at the 2022 Caribbean Games being held in Guadeloupe when, on Thursday, Jadon Wuilliez dominated the pool to grab gold in the 100 meters breaststroke.

The Antiguan clocked a time of 1:02.44 (one minute and 2.44 seconds) to register a new Antigua and Barbuda national record while also setting a new meet record.

Meanwhile, there was a personal best for Tivon Benjamin in the 50 meters freestyle after he clocked 25.73 seconds in the event.