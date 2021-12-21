Wuilliez And Mitchell Miss Semifinal Berth Despite Good Showings At FINA Swimming Championships

By Neto Baptiste

National swimmers Jadon Wuilliez and Stefano Mitchell were, on Monday, kept out of the semifinals of their respective events in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Competing in the 100 meters freestyle, Mitchell finished fourth in heat six of the event, clocking a time of 49.21 seconds. The Antiguan was bettered by Youssef Ramadan of Egypt in a time of 46.98 seconds, while Xander Skinner of Namibia was second in 48.40 seconds. Puerto Rico’s Louis Ortiz Flores was third in a time of 49.06 seconds.

However, Stefano’s time was not good enough to get him into the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Wuilliez clocked an impressive 26.98 seconds to claim heat three in the 50 meters breaststroke, but did not advance to the semis.

The Antiguan finished well ahead of Brunei’s Muhammad Isa Ahmad who finished second in a time of 29.32 seconds, and Grenada’s Kerry Ollivierre, who was third in 29.53 seconds.

Over the weekend, Samantha Roberts finished second in heat three of the women’s 50 meters butterfly with a time of 28.36 seconds but failed in her bid to qualify for the semis.

There was also an appearance by Bianca Mitchell over the weekend as she finished sixth in her 400 meters freestyle in a time of 4:37.56.

The team is coached by Wayne Mitchell and managed by Melanie Wuilliez.