Wright leads Sea View Farm to second win in FA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Striker Markland Wright scored twice as Sea View Farm FC enjoyed a narrow 2-1 triumph over Celtics FC on Thursday in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division, taking their tally of points to seven after three outings.

Wright opened the scoring in minute three when he netted from the penalty spot and again in minute 27 to put his team two-nil up. Jodi Joseph scored the lone goal for Celtics in minute 51 as they remain on three points after three showings.

There was victory as well for Real Blizzard as they trumped young Warriors 4-0 in New Winthorpes.

Blizzard went ahead in the 30th minute via an own-goal by Joshua Joseph who inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net. The home team stretched their lead just one minute later when Tahari James netted from close range.

Millique London made it three-nil in the 68th minute while Andre Henry put the game beyond doubt in the 84th minute.

It was the first win for New Winthorpes in two showings as they move to three points and ninth on the 20-team standings, while Warriors are yet to get off the mark after two outings.

Also in the Second Division, Belmont FC and English Harbour played to a 1-1 draw. Iandre Hodge put Belmont ahead on minute 30 but Oshane Blackwood found the equaliser late in the contest when they struck in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Palace and Soccer Academy played to a scoreless draw.