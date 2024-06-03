WOW Factor Awards to honour excellence in customer service across Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda is set to launch the inaugural “WOW Factor Awards” to celebrate and honour outstanding customer service across various industries.

The awards, conceived by certified customer service trainer, Orena David-Charles, aims to recognise the unsung heroes who consistently deliver exceptional service.

“We tend to bash people a lot where they do things wrong, but I am a firm believer in encouraging people when they do things right,” said David-Charles.

“I want to change that narrative by celebrating the best amongst us, and inspire others to excel in the level of customer care they deliver.”

Nominations open on June 16th for nine categories encompassing professions like hospitality, retail, banking, healthcare, and more.

The public can nominate deserving individuals via the WOW Factor’s website or Facebook page.

A panel of customer service professionals will vet the nominations and select the top three finalists per category.

The public will then vote to determine the winner in each category.

Winners will be announced at a gala event on October 12th, coinciding with International Customer Service Week.

Orena David-Charles hopes the WOW Factor Awards “will impact Antigua and Barbuda, and by extension, the wider Caribbean” in improving customer care.

“I want something that’s going to change the customer service landscape,” she said.

By highlighting excellent service, she aims to encourage exceptional treatment for both locals and visitors.

The WOW Factor Awards provides a platform to celebrate the best in customer service, motivating all to raise their standards.