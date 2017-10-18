Wounding Suspect Wanted by Police

New Story

The Police have issued a ‘Wanted Bulletin’ for the immediate arrest of Conroy “Connie” Jones, a Jamaican national who last resided at Bird Road Ottos. Jones is wanted in connection with a wounding incident, which took place on September 16th, at Bird Road Ottos. It is alleged that he armed himself with a cutlass which he used to viciously wound the 27yr-old mother of his children during an altercation.

The woman had to be rushed to Mount St. Johns Medical Center with multiple chop wounds about her body and was said to be in critical condition. She was kept at the hospital over a period of time, and had to undergo surgery.

Jones is believed to be armed and is considered very dangerous. Police are appealing for him to immediately surrender himself at any police station, accompanied by his attorney or a family member.

The general public is WARNED, NOT to make any attempts to engage this person if seen, but instead contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2310\464-3938, or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\462-3914 without delay.