World’s your oyster: Scores of locals offered jobs with global cruise line

Almost 100 Antiguans and Barbudans are preparing for a new life on the high seas after being offered jobs with a global cruise line.

A total of 92 people were successful in a recently concluded recruitment drive which was a collaboration between Italian company, MSC Cruises, and the Ministry of Tourism.

At a brief ceremony on Thursday where nine individuals were presented with their letters of intent by MSC representatives, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez told them to use this unique opportunity to market Antigua and Barbuda and be proud ambassadors of their country.

“Take this opportunity and see it as a training experience and not just as a job; you have a lot of responsibility as you are going there to represent us and lead the way for more of these opportunities to become available for other Antiguans,” he said.

MSC onboard recruiter Georgia Dowdell, who was in the country to conclude the recruitment drive, congratulated the successful candidates for putting their best foot forward and being selected.

“It was great to be in Antigua to meet with you and understand who you are, your interests and your ambitions,” she said.

Simone Richards, Policy and Project Specialist within the Ministry of Tourism and Investment, said the successful candidates will be guided through the next steps by her and her team before going off to board their respective ships.

MSC operates a fleet of 19 cruise ships which voyage across the world.

The recruitment drive followed a job fair staged by Royal Caribbean Cruises in July that saw more than 350 local people offered jobs on the spot.