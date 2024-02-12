World’s Toughest Row: Team Intrepid breaks 43-year-old record

- Advertisement -

3 squid 4

Another world record has been set by a female sailing team participating in the World’s Toughest Row.

History was made as the four-woman team on-board the “Black Squid” completed the World’s Toughest Row in an impressive time of 58 days, 12 hours, and 30 minutes.

Rosemary Satchwell, Alison Smithurst, Helene Monpetit, and Julie Brady, collectively known as Team Intrepid 232, crossed the finish line on their boat “Black Squid,” securing the title of the oldest female team of four to row any ocean, and setting a new world record.

The team’s average age of 58 years adds more than 43 years to the previous record.

Ladies celebrating their arrival at the Nelson’s Dockyard

The journey began with a bit of drama as their boat, an RX45, suffered damage in La Gomera. Despite this setback, the team managed to repair the vessel just in time for the race start on December 13.

Battling heavy weather from the start, it was the last days of the crossing that proved to be the most challenging. The team found itself stuck more than 30 nautical miles from Antigua, facing some of the most technically difficult weather in the history of the race.

Still, they managed to navigate through the mix of obstacles, using para-anchors and changing directions until they reached the finish line, leaving a global following in awe.

Team Intrepid 232 also raised funds and awareness for the Grace Crocker Foundation and Blue Marine during their journey.

Last month, Team Ocean Grown set a new world record for the fastest women’s pair team to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Team Intrepid arrives at the Nelson’s Dockyard

Family members meet and greet the Intrepid rowers