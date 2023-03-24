World Tuberculosis Day

- Advertisement -

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, set for March 24, focuses on raising public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and advancing efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

Every year close to 4,400 people lose their lives to TB, and almost 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. Since 2000, global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 74 million lives. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed years of progress.

World TB Day 2023 aims to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral collaboration to combat the TB epidemic.