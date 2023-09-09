World Suicide Prevention Day: A small inquiry can make a big difference in bringing someone back from the edge 

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

The amusing friend who always wears a smile, the seller who plies their trade in town tirelessly, and the worker with a facial expression of stone: they all may have something in common.

It is estimated that 700,000 people worldwide die each year as a result of suicide, with many more attempting or contemplating suicide at some point in their life, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Antigua and Barbuda is by no means immune, with a number of people tragically taking their own life in recent years.

However, World Suicide Prevention Day, observed annually on September 10, is aiming to change this by raising awareness of suicide and spreading the message that it can be prevented.

If you know anyone whose behaviour may have changed, including appetite or sleep patterns, it could be a sign that a person may be thinking of or preparing for suicide, experts say.

“It can be their sleep, their appetite, the time they show up for work. What are they wearing? Are they going to the places they used to?

“Are individuals giving away their property? Are you finding letters addressed to other people?” psychiatrist Dr Chennelle Joseph told the Observer AM show recently.

Persons with depression or mood disorders are not the only ones at risk. Simply not getting enough sleep is another risk factor, she said.

“The most common mental illness associated with suicide is depression or mood disorders. But you also have individuals with anxiety, individuals that have been traumatised, sometimes individuals who are not getting enough sleep, [and] sleep has a very big impact on brain health,” she stated.

Taking the time to genuinely inquire how the person is feeling can go a long way for persons experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“Sometimes, just somebody asking ‘how are you doing?’, or even acknowledging ‘I can see your struggle’, or ‘it seems to me that you are not doing well’, just that inquiry can make a huge difference to bring someone back from the edge,” Dr Joseph said.

The impact of suicide is not limited to the individual’s family and friends; it can even affect strangers.

“It’s not just not on the individual who would’ve died by suicide or their immediate family. It can affect their co-workers, it can affect a random person who never knew them, who heard of it,” she explained.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts is urged to see a healthcare professional for guidance.

Persons can do this free of charge by going to the nearest clinic and asking to speak to a psychiatric nurse, or going to the Family and Social Services Counselling Unit, according to mental health advocate, Monifa St John.

World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2023 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and WHO. The theme for this year remains, ‘Creating Hope Through Action’, which was designated for the years 2021-2023.