By Kenicia Francis

According to Shenequa Williams in a post on the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Barbuda Affairs facebook page, every May 10, the world celebrates World Poultry Day.

The post explains that the day is observed to “honour the vital role that chickens play in feeding people and economies all over the world. This day was created by the World’s Poultry Science Association (WPSA) to recognise the significant contributions that poultry make to livelihoods and food security.”

“Embracing Innovation for Sustainable Poultry Production,” was the selected theme for this year as it, “emphasizes how urgent it is for the sector to adopt innovative methods and technologies to guarantee a sustainable and ecologically-conscious future,” the post states.

The post goes on to state, “With its roots in the memory of WPSA’s founding father, Professor William James, World Poultry Day has grown into an international event that brings together participants from all areas of the poultry industry. It offers a chance to take stock of previous successes, deal with current issues, and map a path for a more just and sustainable future for poultry.”

Some of the current issues in the poultry industry include concerns about animal welfare, food safety, and environmental sustainability.

There is also ongoing research and efforts to improve biosecurity measures and address challenges related to disease prevention.

Additionally, the industry is focused on reducing antibiotic usage and promoting sustainable farming practices.

There are various initiatives and practices being implemented to improve animal welfare in poultry.

One such initiative is the use of enriched housing systems that provide more space and amenities for the birds, allowing them to engage in natural behaviors.

Additionally, there are efforts to enhance the birds’ health and well-being through proper nutrition, veterinary care, and disease prevention measures.

Many poultry producers are also adopting third-party certification programs that set higher standards for animal welfare.

These initiatives aim to ensure that poultry is raised in a humane and ethical manner.

In closing the post says, “On this World Poultry Day, let’s reaffirm our dedication to promoting sustainability, innovation, and teamwork in the poultry sector. Together, we can create a future where the production of poultry coexists peacefully with the environment, ensuring future generations’ access to food and prosperity.”