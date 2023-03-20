- Advertisement -

World Oral Health Day takes place on March 20, 2023.

This day aims to empower people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to secure good oral health.

Oral diseases are a major health concern for many countries and negatively impact people throughout their lives. Oral diseases lead to pain and discomfort, social isolation and loss of self-confidence, and they are often linked to other serious health issues.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, nine out of 10 people around the world are at risk of some form of oral disease, ranging from tooth decay and gum disease to oral cancer. Prevention begins in childhood, yet even in developed countries, 60 to 90 percent of school-aged children have dental caries.

Oral disease can be prevented by:

Brushing teeth at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste

Using dental floss every day

Rinsing daily with fluoride mouthwash

Having regular dental check-ups for both children and adults

Avoiding soft drinks, artificial juices, and energy drinks

Avoiding sweets, candies, and starchy snacks

Avoiding junk foods

Avoiding tobacco products and alcohol