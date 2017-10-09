World Cup 2018: Boss Gareth Southgate says England lack ‘big players’

New Story

England manager Gareth Southgate says his squad does not contain “big players” because of their lack of success in Europe.

Southgate admits he and the players he will take to next summer’s World Cup in Russia still have to prove their credentials at the highest level.

They secured their World Cup place with an uninspiring 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday.

Southgate is set to experiment with a three-man central defence in Vilnius and Stoke City’s Jack Butland will get the chance to challenge Joe Hart after he was named in goal.

England’s victory against Slovenia drew scorn from the crowd and was greeted by heavy criticism.

“Are they big players until they win?” said Southgate. “We are talking about big players because of transfer fees, because they are playing in the Champions League.

“When we’re in semi-finals, finals, winning trophies, then we’re big players. Until that point, we have it all to prove.

“I’m the same as a coach. I don’t disassociate myself from that.”

In England’s current squad, Gary Cahill and Ryan Bertrand were in Chelsea’s starting line-up when they won the 2012 Champions League by beating Bayern Munich, while Hart and Raheem Sterling figured for Manchester City when they lost to Real Madrid in the 2016 semi-final.

Chris Smalling was on the bench for Manchester United’s Champions League final loss to Barcelona at Wembley in 2011, played in the quarter-final loss to Bayern Munich in 2014 and was in Jose Mourinho’s team when they beat Ajax to win the Europa League last season.

“We can’t consider ourselves big players,” said Southgate. “Big players are Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Sergio

Busquets, Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Manuel Neuer. You could go on. That is what big players are.

“We create a bubble in our country around the league because of the money, because of the profile of it, but we have it to prove. No problem – these guys are hungry to prove it.”