World Bank official pledges help with post disaster debt

The President of the World Bank Dr Jim Young Kim has promised to help small island developing states get concessional financing to ease the burden of post disaster debt.

He invited Caribbean leaders to put together a financial plan that can be presented to world leaders, who will meet in Paris on December 12 to discuss climate change policies.

Dr Kim also promises to review the Bank’s policy on concessionary financing and to rethink the insurance model.

Deputy Secretary General for the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, agrees that financing between nations needs to be better aligned.

They were among several world leaders who participated in a high-level roundtable on recovery and resilience in the Caribbean.