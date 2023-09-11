Workers Union to draft severance bill in upcoming conference

- Advertisement -

The Covid-19 pandemic saw widespread permanent closures of businesses across Antigua and Barbuda. The unexpected collapse left workers without severance payments, leading to financial uncertainty for many.

However, the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) is seeking to change this by formulating a Severance Protection Bill, which they hope will be passed by Parliament.

In the ABWU annual delegates conference to be held on September 17 and 18, more than 100 representatives from various sectors, including banking and telecoms, will lend their expertise towards drafting this bill.

ABWU General Secretary, Chester Hughes highlighted the importance of this Bill, referencing the recent LIAT severance ordeal.

“Had we had the protection of severance in place, the LIAT workers would not be in the position where they are at,” Hughes stated.

He mentioned that Barbados has a similar provision in place which was used to pay severance to former LIAT workers in Barbados.

“Barbados has a severance fund … it is out of those funds that the Barbados government would’ve made some ex-gratia payments to former LIAT employees in Barbados,” the general secretary said.

He provided further clarification on the proposed severance fund.

“It’s meant to work in a way that there is little to no stress for the worker at the end of his day, and the employer now would not have to worry about those contingencies at the end of each employee’s years of service or in separating with the employees,” he added.

Currently, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Code empowers workers with the right to severance. However, should the Bill be implemented, it will require the severance funds for workers to be placed into an escrow for safekeeping, according to Hughes.

An escrow refers to the use of a third party to hold assets or funds from one party, which will eventually be transferred to the other party, according to investopedia.com.