Workers’ Union elects new Executive Committee￼

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) has elected a new Executive Committee following its Annual Delegates Conference earlier this week.

According to a release, the committee of nine women and eight men comprises General Secretary, David Massiah; President, Kem Riley; First Vice President, Hazel Luke; Second Vice President, Monique James-Roberts; Treasurer, Fernando Samuel; and Trustees, Romelia Daniel, Everlie Simon, and Eugene Hurst.

“The Executive Committee will serve the union’s membership for the next two years and will include a floor member from each of the union’s 10 sections: Aviation and Airlines; Administrative and Clerical; Banking and Insurance; Commerce and Retail; Distribution and Manufacturing; Hotels, Restaurants and Catering; Telecommunications; Transport; Utilities; and General Workers. The President of the Youth Arm will also sit on the Executive Committee,” the release said.

At the conclusion of the conference, Massiah underscored the significance of the task ahead for the new committee. He encouraged the section leaders to play a more active role in advancing the cause of workers.

“The charge has been given to you; it is your role to ensure that you represent your colleagues that are here today and those who are at their workplaces, so that we can continue for another 55 years and plus, in order to serve the working class of this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Riley expressed his gratitude to the conference for his re-election to lead the organisation.

Former Prime Minister and veteran trade unionist, Dr Baldwin Spencer, commended the conference for producing an Executive Committee that is “gender balanced”.

“This is definitely a tremendous accomplishment, and I want to congratulate each of you for being elected to hold these various positions in the union,” Spencer said.

The former Prime Minister urged committee members to take their responsibilities seriously and to dedicate their time, effort and expertise to ensure that the mission of the ABWU is accomplished.

The 55th Annual Delegates Conference was held under the theme “Uniting Workers with a Renewed Vision”.