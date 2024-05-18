Workers Union and Cycling Association to host annual Invitational Race

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Cyclists across Antigua are gearing up for the annual Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) Invitational Race slated for Sunday starting at 9:00 am from the union’s headquarters on Lower Newgate Street.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF), St Clair Williams, said a number of regional riders have been invited to compete in the race.

“Team Vipers would have reached out to come cyclists but I am not sure if they would be able to get here on time for the race because they had some issues with bookings and tickets and so on, so we are still waiting to see. It would be great if they are here in Antigua to participate in one of our invitational races that has been happening for the past seven years, because most persons would know that the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union had joined forces with the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation seven years ago to put on an event to be part of their anniversary every single year,” he said.

The 57 miles race, Wiliams added, is one of the longest put on by the federation on an annual basis.

“This is going to be the longest race we are putting on for the season, and normally it is the second or maybe the third-longest race on our calendar because we normally would have the national championships which is 66 miles, and the three stage race with is normally over two days, about 110 miles, so this is just about the third-longest individual race we will have on our calendar on a yearly basis but it is definitely going to be a challenge,” the president said.

Meanwhile, PRO for the ABWU, Anderson Edghill, said it was easy for the body to get on board with the cycling federation to start the event seven years ago.

“A lot of the membership of the cycling federation are also our members ,and we try to get involved in community activities and get involved in the things our members are interested in, so I think this is one of the occasions, and this is one of the opportunities for us to really cement and implant ourselves in the lives of our workers in our community, so that we are there as part of the activity they are a part of, so that we can make our presence felt,” he said.

Registration for the race opens at 7:30 am and runs for one hour on the day of the event. There is a $20 registration fee for ABCF members and a $50 registration fee for non-members.