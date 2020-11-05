Workers strive to complete expansion to Barbuda’s secondary school

Spread the love













Story and photos by Shahein Fitzpatrick

Long-delayed expansion works to Barbuda’s lone secondary school are estimated to be completed next month.

Sir McChesney George Secondary School principal John Mussington told Observer the works had been further hindered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir McChesney George Secondary School principal John Mussington (Photos by Shahein Fitzpatrick)

Work remains underway at Barbuda's lone secondary school. (Photo by Shahein Fitzpatrick)













“Construction is taking place now to expand the school. It started last September; this is an expansion project that has been on the cards since 2013 when the government decided to implement universal secondary education,” he said.

Mussington explained that, since there is only one secondary school in Barbuda, expansion is a pressing need in order to cater for all students with various capabilities.

“CBD (Caribbean Development Bank) provided a loan of $13 million in 2013; there were challenges and eventually we were not able to see the fruit of that initial loan. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, the bank decided to give an additional soft loan as a recovery to Antigua and Barbuda.”

He added, “Construction of the school is a bit behind schedule because it should have been completed by August for the new academic year. Covid-19 … caused some delays and there were some other issues, therefore the delay will take us to the end of this term, December.”