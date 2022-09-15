Work to start on ramshackle prison roof ‘escape route’

- Advertisement -

Work is set to begin on a compromised section of the roof at the national prison which is apparently used as an escape route by inmates.

This is according to the minister responsible for national security, Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin, who spoke exclusively to Observer earlier this week.

He explained that the old Remand Housing Centre roof will be repaired.

Just last week, two prisoners, Ramone “Rusty” Thomas and Kelson “Club Social” Andrew, apparently got away through the compromised roof in the building; they then jumped over the prison wall.

Prison boss Jermaine Anthony confirmed the roof had been in need of repair for some time.

But Benjamin reassured the public that the matter is being dealt with, and will “commence as soon as is practicable”.

He said he expected the matter to be “completely dealt with” within “the next 21 days”.

“Cabinet discussed this matter for a very long time. It was agreed that monies would be made available immediately to effect repairs to that area of the prison from which prisoners often escape.

“Monies have been made available, the drawings have been reviewed, and will be delivered to us by Public Works. A contractor will in fact be employed almost immediately to commence work as soon as is practicable, but I would say that within the next 21 days that problem would be completely dealt with and fixed,” Benjamin explained.

He said government does understand the seriousness of ensuring that prisoners are kept safe and there are no avenues for them to escape.

Benjamin, who is also the country’s Attorney General, added that the matter was of great concern to national security and will be resolved.

The conditions at the country’s lone penal facility have been the subject of controversy for years with some human rights advocates calling for the creation of an entirely new prison.

The government embarked on a prison expansion and renovation project some years ago following another human rights report which harshly criticised the conditions and the fact that little was being done to address them.

In 2018, the kitchen roof collapsed and was later repaired along with other areas at the prison, as the upgrades continue.