Work to create city disabled parking spaces to start within days

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Businesses in St John’s will become more accessible to persons with disabilities in the near future, following yesterday’s walkthrough of the city undertaken by members of the local disabilities association and government officials.

This was confirmed by the General Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB), Hubert Jarvis, who made the pledge after Thursday’s walkthrough.

According to Jarvis, the plan is to paint diagonal markings to create special parking spaces on streets including Redcliffe, High, Long, Nevis, and St Mary’s, starting as early as next week.

Creating the accompanying access ramps will however have to be a joint effort with the Public Works Department, he said.

“We are going to start with Market Street intersection, from Nevis Street up to Church Street and so, if Public Works can work with us at a fast pace by putting in the requisite access ramps, then we can get this done in quick order.

“When we finish with Market Street, we will progress to the other block and do the same thing.

“So, you can rest assured that Transport Board will do its part to make sure this thing comes to fruition as quickly as possible. If it means we just have to put them in and wait for Public Works to catch up and put in the access ramps, then so be it. We can probably commence that work as early as next week,” Jarvis said.

The news was welcomed by those in attendance, including the President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons with Disabilities Bernard Warner.

“It was positive and very progressive and it goes to show when vulnerable people like us come together we can change policies, we can help to enact legislation … this is a part of our [aim] to empower people with disabilities with the tools, that they understand that their rights are important and today, we came out in full force.

“We must give thanks to the government of Antigua and Barbuda for today. People with disabilities deserve better; you’re not going to get it just by asking for it. There are times you have to come out, you have to stand up, you have to be a part of the decision-making, and we are here today.

“This is testimony of the advocacy of the Antigua and Barbuda Association for Persons with Disabilities,” Warner said.

He thanked all of the involved government officials for being proactive in their quest to improve the lives of the differently abled.

Warner said the work does not end there, as they are hoping to see progress made in terms of making local businesses more accessible, along with greater employment opportunities and improvements in the educational sector for the differently abled.

“There’re laws that when you are building a new building, they should be built with proper ramps, elevators, doors that open and close.

“We want to see access to employment. A lot of our members are unemployed and these people need jobs so that they can build their own homes, because if you don’t have a job most likely they would not be able to afford a loan to pay for a home.

“So, these are key, and we can’t just speak about this aspect without speaking about the education of our children. The educational system is critical in educating the children so that they can be productive citizens and education captures training, rehabilitation and it also captures employment because once you have that foundation, the sky is the limit,” he added.

In continuing that fight, Warner is calling on the minister responsible for persons with disabilities Sir Molwyn Joseph to champion this cause.

He said the association will be meeting on Monday with Minister Joseph to address legislative issues which limit the differently abled.