Work planned for renamed Keithley Sheppard Park could displace sports teams for almost two years

By Neto Baptiste

Redevelopment worked planned for the newly-renamed Keithley Sheppard Recreational Park, formerly King George V Grounds, could take close to two years and would force both the Empire football and cricket teams to relocate to alternate venues.

The redevelopment, which would include significant upgrading of the playing surface, is slated to start at the end of the year and is slated for completion within 21 months.

Jason “Mud Man” Shaw, one member of the KS Recreational Park Committee, said he has been in dialogue with members of both teams.

“I have good camaraderie with Ian Tittle who is the coach of the Empire Cricket Team as well as Veron ‘Epilus’ Edwards who is the President of the Empire Football Club, as well as the coach, and they are prepared to find a temporary home. I know that in the recent past, the last season, Ian moved to Clare Hall so we know for sure that they have alternatives,” he said.

Secretary of the committee and former footballer and coach, Micah Samuel, said funding for the project will come from several sources.

“The government is going to assist us in some areas, of course. It [funding] is going to come from corporate Antigua and certainly some individuals, and we have some people overseas who are willing to support us in what we are doing, and I see there is a possibility that we may have to organise or create a ‘go-fund’ type of situation as well,” he said.

An unveiling and opening ceremony for the newly-renamed facility is being planned for April 14 next year.