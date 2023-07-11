Work ethic propelled daughter to national excellence, father says

By Charminae George

Sophia Aflak emerged as the top student in the 2023 Grade Six National Assessment with a score of 379 out of 400 points.

When her parents heard the news, they were shocked – a good kind of shocked.

“Well, I have to be honest…We expected her to do well. We didn’t expect her to come number one, so we were a little bit shocked by that,” Paul Aflak, Sophia’s father, told Observer on Saturday.

He credits Sophia’s achievement to her work ethic, and the responsibility she had helping her younger brother and sister with their school work.

“She is a great child. She is a worker…She gets it done and I think that that is probably the key to her success.

“And of course, being an elder child she was also quite responsible, while busy with helping her brother and sister,” Aflak stated.

On the morning of the results, he indicated that his daughter was a bit nervous. However, this nervousness would set the stage for the pleasant surprise to come.

“She was nervous about it during the morning, thinking ‘maybe I didn’t do so well, maybe I didn’t do so well’.

“So to hear that she not only came in the top 100, but number one, was a shock, a surprise and of course a very proud moment. But outside of that, we were just all very happy, a little bit in disbelief,” he said.

Behind every student’s achievement, there are great teachers, and Aflak took the opportunity to thank them for their dedication. Specifically, a teacher who not only contributed to Sophia’s success, but the success of many students in her class.

“This a success not only for Sophia, it’s a success for the school, a success for her teacher. This is her second year being a grade six teacher, Ms Makhoul, she has 21 students in her class, and 14 of them are in the top 100,” he stated.

Alfak believes that it is more important to push a child to be the best they can be, than to focus solely on the competitive aspect, that is being number one.

“The competition to be at the very top, I think is somewhat irrelevant. I think the competition to get it done, to be the best that you can be is more important,” he said, before offering some advice to parents.

“Be careful not to apply too much pressure…We of course applied pressure on her to study and ensure she did her homework and what not, but there was no real pressure on her to be the top student in the island,” he added.