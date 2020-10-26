Work at ARG to commence in short order -ABFA President

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Construction on the rehabilitation project for the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) will commence shortly.

This was revealed by President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Everton ‘Batow’ Gonsalves.

For some time, the ABFA, who acquired a lease at the historic grounds to host football games, have been holding discussions with government officials to deal with the deteriorated state of the ARG, especially the West Indies Oil Company double-decker pavilion.

Work on these edifices would have seen the demolishing and rebuilding of a new stand, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that project was put on the back burner.

However, according to the latest announcement by Gonsalves, that project could come on stream in short order especially after the work for the ABFA headquarters at their Paynter’s facility is finished.

“We have a lease on the Antigua Recreation Grounds, and so having been able now to do our work at the headquarters, work will start shortly on the rehabilitation and redevelopment of Antigua’s primary and most famous sporting facility, the ARG, and the ABFA will be leading that charge,” Gonsalves declared.

The former national player is confident that with the assistance of the government and other parties, the completed project will bring the historic ground back to its old glory.

“We will not do it alone. We are doing it with the government and other stakeholders who would be more than happy to join the ABFA, because leadership matters; so we are going to be happy to play that role so that Antigua, in addition to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, in addition to the ABFA Paynter’s facility, the Recreation Grounds will get back to that level that the world is asking for it to come back to,” he said.

Gonsalves was speaking on the Connecting with Dave Lester Payne show when he made the announcement.