Woods to make competitive return

November 3, 2017 BBC Sport The Big Scores No comments
New Story
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic.

Tiger Woods will make his competitive return after nine months injured at the Hero World Challenge on 30th November.

The 14-time major champion, who has had four back operations in the past three years, has not played since withdrawing from February’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The 18-man event, hosted by 41-year-old Woods in the Bahamas, is an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour.
“I’d like to thank the committee of one for picking myself to play,” wrote Woods on Twitter.

He was sentenced to a year’s probation on Friday, after pleading guilty to reckless driving in May.

The American, who won the last of his major titles in 2008, had back fusion surgery in April and last month said he may never return to competitive golf, however his agent said earlier in October that he had been cleared to resume playing.

Woods made a short-lived return after 15 months out at the same event in 2016.

The Hero World Challenge features the world’s top four players, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas, plus England’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. (BBC Sport)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.