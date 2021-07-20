27.5 C
St John's
Tuesday, 20 July, 2021
Women from viral video slapped with 8 charges

The woman seen on video in what appeared to be a struggle with a police officer making rounds on social media last week has been slapped with 8 charges from police.

Mellisa Johnson has been charged with failing to wear a face mask, disorderly conduct by making noise, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, failing to give her name, failing to give her address, using indecent language, and escaping lawful custody.

The woman pleaded guilty to using indecent language but not guilty to the other seven charges.

She will be placed on trial in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court sometime in September.

