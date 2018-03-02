Women charged as campaigning continues for March 13 general election

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Mar 2, CMC – Two women are due to re-appear in court net week after they were charged with wounding and grievous harm as campaigning for the March 13 general elections continue here.

The women, wearing jerseys supportive of the ruling New National Party (NNP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were charged after their fight were posted on the social media network.

Rene Thomas, 29, charged with wounding and 32-year old Princess Chiddick, facing a charge of causing grievous harm, have both been released on EC$5,000 (one EC dollar=US$0.37 cents)bail when they appeared in the Gouyave Magistrate Court. They will re-appear in court on March 9.

Earlier this week,a magistrate sentenced a man to 250 hours of community service after he was convicted of assaulting another person wearing a T-Shirt in support of the ruling party.

Anderson Gordon, 25, will re-appear in court on June 7 to answer another charge of damage to property. He has since been released on EC$5,000 bail.

Since the announcement of the date for general elections date, police have warned they will not tolerate any form of violence during the campaign.

The Public Order Act prohibits the carrying of any offensive weapon at public meetings as well as disorderly behaviour with an intent to prevent and or disrupt a meeting.

The penalty under a summary conviction is three months imprisonment and or a fine of EC$5000 while as an indictable offense the penalty is six months imprisonment or EC$20,000.