Women challenged

Women across Antigua were in attendance at the 2018 Women Empowerment Brunch on Sunday, February 18, at the Antigua Barbuda Department of Environment.

The event, organised by The District, a business entity, included speeches, games, discussions and interaction among the women.

The event featured speakers such as soca artistes, Destra Garcia and Claudette Peters, as well as life coach Janice Sutherland, among many others.

Event organiser, Derianne Browne, speaking to OBSERVER media, indicated that the purpose of the brunch is to uplift women, celebrate ladies and encourage sisterhood.

She further articulated that the event is concerned with promoting self-love, entrepreneurship, mentorship and leadership among women.

Media personality and event host, Nicola Barriteau, stated at the function that women often have a tendency to be jealous of and malicious towards each other instead of being helpful. She urged the women to desist.

Some women gave their personal testimonies on various topics, such as self-esteem and self- confidence.

Browne said that the funds raised from the event will go towards the Cottage of Hope for Abused Children, a home that seeks to safeguard the nation’s youth from sexual, physical and emotional abuse. She added that the event was made possible through numerous sponsors.

Antiguan author, Joanne Hillhouse described the occasion as fun-filled and inspiring.

Browne is hopeful that much of value was imparted and gleaned at this year’s brunch.