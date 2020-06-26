Woman who visited tattoo shop while under quarantine could be charged

Spread the love













A woman who apparently visited a tattoo parlour while subject to quarantine regulations could face charges, says Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney.

Health officials yesterday confirmed that the woman in question arrived into the country last Friday on an American Airlines flight from Miami. There had been fears among the public that the traveller was among those on the Dominican Republic repatriation flight which later saw 19 confirmed cases of the virus.

A Ministry of Health statement said the woman, of Hispanic descent, had been given permission to self-quarantine at home after undergoing screening.

However, reports are that she was subsequently seen at various locations around Antigua, including the tattoo shop.

She was picked up by Emergency Medical Services personnel, with police assistance, and taken to the government-designated quarantine facility at the Hawksbill Hotel.

Rodney said when her quarantine period ends, charges are likely to be brought against her.

Meanwhile, the ministry statement rebuffed claims that a handful of other people being held at the resort had escaped and were at large in the community.

“We categorically refute these allegations,” it added.

Health Minister Molwyn Joseph said stringent measures were in place at the facility to prevent such breaches – adding that the ministry would be “more rigid in enforcing quarantine regulations going forward”.